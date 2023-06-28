Harry Kane not for sale despite Bayern bid, Arsenal submit third offer for Declan Rice

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

Each weekday we'll bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories bearing fruit.



Strong chance

Harry Kane is not for sale, reports ESPN. Tottenham Hotspur are unwilling to part ways with their 30-year-old striker this summer, despite Bayern Munich pushing hard for a move. The German champions have reportedly had a verbal bid of £60m for Kane rejected by Spurs. The England captain will become a free agent next summer when his contract is set to expire. Manchester United are also interested in Spurs’ all-time leading scorer, but it is reported that he has informed the Bundesliga champions that they are his preferred destination if he were to leave north London this summer.



Strong chance

Arsenal have made a third offer for Declan Rice worth a reported £105m, according to Sky Sports. West Ham value their captain at closer to £120m valuation but are understood to be prepared to do a deal closer to Arsenal's latest bid. The Hammers rejected the Gunners’ previous proposal of £75m plus £15m in bonuses, as well as Manchester City’s opening offer of £90m for the 24-year-old midfielder. Arsenal's latest bid is thought to be £100m up front, with £5m is bonus-related add-ons. West Ham have a verbal agreement with Rice to let him leave this summer if a suitable offer is made.



Strong chance

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is in advanced talks with Al Ahli, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports. The 31-year-old Brazilian could be the next Premier League star to join the Saudi Pro League, as his representatives negotiate with the Jeddah club over a three-year deal. The Brazil international will be available on a free transfer when his contract expires with Liverpool this month, bringing an end to his eight years at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino is the latest Premier League player to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. EPA



Strong chance

Manchester United have backed out of a new contract with David de Gea, according to The Athletic. The 32-year-old goalkeeper’s current contract expires on June 30. He had agreed to a new deal with reduced wages, but the club pulled out of signing the contract. It is reported that United have now proposed a new offer to the Spain international with an even lower salary, which he is yet to respond to. De Gea is also the interest of clubs from Saudi Arabia.



Potential

Italian midfielder Marco Verratti has been approached over a move to the Saudi Pro League. Rudy Galetti reports that Al Hilal have shown the most interest in the 30-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, who is out of contract in 2026. Verratti is expected to respond to the proposal in the coming days.



Low chance

Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa has been offered to Chelsea and Manchester United amid the club’s Financial Fair Play concerns, according to 90min. It is understood that the Portuguese club have presented their 23-year-old shot-stopper to several Premier League clubs as they look to raise £45m by June 30, with both Chelsea and United in search of a new No 1 this summer. The Portugal international has a release clause of around £65m.



Low chance

Jaden Sancho could be set for a surprise exit from Manchester United this summer, writes Football Insider. With United targeting a new goalkeeper, central midfielder and striker in this transfer window, they will reportedly be open to cashing in on the 23-year-old winger this summer. The England international has only been at the club for two years, following a £73m move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, and is out of contract in 2026.