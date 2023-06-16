Arsenal chase Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, Inter Miami in talks with Sergio Busquets



Strong chance

Arsenal are plotting a swoop for Chelsea's Kai Havertz, reports The Guardian. The Gunners have opened talks for the 24-year-old forward as they look to beat Real Madrid to his signature. The Germany international is in contract with the Blues until 2025 but it is understood that he has notified the club that he wishes to depart Stamford Bridge this summer, and he could be set to make the switch to join their Premier League rivals at the Emirates.



Strong chance

West Ham have rejected Arsenal’s opening offer for Declan Rice, as per ESPN. It is understood that the Gunners presented a bid of £80m plus a further £10m in add-ons, which fell well short of the Hammer’s valuation of their captain. The North London club are still favourites to sign the England midfielder and they are expected to quickly return with an improved offer.



Strong chance

Inter Miami have been in prolonged talks with free agent Sergio Busquets, reports The Athletic. The 34-year-old could be set to join his former teammate Lionel Messi in South Florida. The MLS club are working to sign the midfielder on a contract below $1.65m a year, to avoid using one of their Designated Player spots, but with interest from other sides, the Herons might be pushed to making a more lucrative deal with the former Barcelona captain.



Potential

AC Milan are set to make an offer for Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek, according to Football Insider. The Italian side are long-time admirers of the 27-year-old midfielder, and it is reported that they will submit an official proposal to the Blues later this summer. Progress for a deal has been halted as the Rossoneri focus on internal affairs following the departure of sporting director Paulo Maldini. The England international is also the subject of interest from several Premier League clubs, including Brentford.



Potential

Al Hilal are interested in Leeds United striker Rodrigo, Ekrem Konur reports. The 32-year-old striker could be the next Premier League star to move to Saudi Arabia. The Spain international is expected to depart Elland Road this summer with the Whites relegated to the Championship. This news comes after it was revealed that Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukakau was offered a £21m-a-year contract by the Riyadh-based club.



Low chance

Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe could be included in a swap deal for Lucas Hernandez, according to Rudy Galetti. The 27-year-old centre-back is tipped to depart the Parc des Princes this summer, and he could be set to join Bayern Munich after being included as part of an exchange with the Bavarian side’s central defender.



Low chance

Brighton Hove Albion are growing confident over a deal with Conor Gallagher, as per 90min. The Seagulls are looking for midfield reinforcements, with Alexis Mac Allister joining Liverpool and Moises Caicedo set to leave the club this summer. The 23-year-old from Chelsea would be a welcome addition at the Amex, with the England international reportedly interested in working with Roberto de Zerbi. However, fellow Premier League sides Newcastle United and West Ham United are also interested in acquiring the midfielder.