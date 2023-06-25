Neymar to be handed second fine over unlicensed construction project in Brazil

PSG player was already facing a $1 million fine after authorities found 'various environmental infractions' at his luxury property

(FILES) Brazil's forward #10 Neymar gestures during the penalty shoot-out after extra-time of the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on December 9, 2022. Environmental authorities in Brazil fined football star Neymar a second time Saturday June 24, 2023 after their orders to halt an unlicensed construction project at his mansion outside Rio de Janeiro were ignored, officials said. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)
AFP
Jun 25, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Environmental authorities in Brazil fined footballer Neymar a second time on Saturday after their orders to halt an unlicensed construction project at his mansion outside Rio de Janeiro were ignored, officials said.

READ MORE
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 09: Neymar is seen in attendance during Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on June 09, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images / AFP (Photo by Mike Ehrmann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Neymar faces possible $1 million fine in Brazil for 'environmental infractions'

The Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star was already facing a fine of at least 5 million reais ($1 million) after authorities said they had found "various environmental infractions" on Thursday at his luxury property in the resort town of Mangaratiba, where workers were building an artificial lake and beach.

The authorities cordoned off the site and ordered a halt to all activity, but Brazilian media reports said Neymar had instead thrown a party there and gone swimming in the lake.

The city government said environmental inspectors had returned Saturday and found "activity" at the site "violating the restraining order and committing further environmental infractions."

It said Neymar would have to pay an additional fine for an unspecified amount, with "the total value to be calculated after a full investigation," which it expected to conclude next week.

Inspectors found the project diverted a waterway, extracted water from a river, undertook major excavation and landscaping, and used beach sand, all without the necessary permits.

The father of Neymar Jr, Neymar Da Silva Santos, argues with officials as construction is halted on the property over environmental violations, in Mangaratiba, Brazil. Reuters

The father of Neymar Jr, Neymar Da Silva Santos, argues with officials as construction is halted on the property over environmental violations, in Mangaratiba, Brazil. Reuters

Neymar's representatives in Brazil have not responded to AFP's requests for comment.

Neymar, 31, is currently recovering from an operation on his right ankle, which he underwent in Doha, Qatar, in March.

The striker has not played since February, and doubts have arisen as to whether he will remain at PSG.

Neymar bought the Mangaratiba mansion in 2016. According to Brazilian media, it sits on 10,000 square meters (2.5 acres) of land and includes a helipad, spa and gym.

Updated: June 25, 2023, 5:15 AM
Neymar
weekend edition
More from the national