Neymar faces possible $1 million fine in Brazil for 'environmental infractions'

Brazilian football superstar Neymar faces a fine of up to $1 million after construction on his mansion in Rio de Janeiro state was halted on Thursday for "environmental infractions," authorities said.

The project was underway "without environmental authorisation" on the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil national team player's luxury property in Mangaratiba, some 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Rio de Janeiro, the mayor's office said in a statement.

The authorities, alerted by complaints posted on social media, discovered "various environmental infractions," including the diversion of a waterway, and the unauthorised extraction of water from a river.

They also discovered unauthorised excavation and movement of earth, stones and rocks, as well as the use of beach sand without a permit.

"The next step will be to make an assessment of the irregularities found and issue a fine which, according to estimates and in view of the environmental damage caused, will not be less than five million reais [about $1 million]," the mayor's office said.

Neymar's representatives in Brazil have not responded to AFP's request for comment.

➡ Pai de Neymar recebe voz de prisão durante fiscalização em mansão



A secretária Shayenne Barreto do município de Mangaratiba teria sido desacatada pelo pai de Neymar e lhe deu voz de prisão



Leia: https://t.co/Gm6wntD4cT pic.twitter.com/QWIIiBa5im — Metrópoles (@Metropoles) June 22, 2023

The footballer's father, Neymar da Silva Santos, was on site during the inspection and can be heard arguing with officials in a video published by authorities and carried by local media.

He was later arrested on suspicion of environmental crime, according to Brazilian news outlet UOL.

Neymar bought the property in 2016. According to local media, it sits on 10,000 square meters (2.5 acres) of land and includes a helipad, spa and gym.

The 31-year-old striker is currently recovering from an operation on his right ankle, which he underwent in Doha, Qatar, in March.

He has not played since February, and doubts have arisen as to whether he will remain at PSG.