Neymar faces possible $1 million fine in Brazil for 'environmental infractions'

Construction on PSG star's mansion in Rio de Janeiro state was halted on Thursday as project was underway 'without environmental authorisation'

Neymar is seen in attendance during Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on June 09, 2023 in Miami, Florida. AFP
The National author image
The National
Jun 23, 2023
Brazilian football superstar Neymar faces a fine of up to $1 million after construction on his mansion in Rio de Janeiro state was halted on Thursday for "environmental infractions," authorities said.

The project was underway "without environmental authorisation" on the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil national team player's luxury property in Mangaratiba, some 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Rio de Janeiro, the mayor's office said in a statement.

The authorities, alerted by complaints posted on social media, discovered "various environmental infractions," including the diversion of a waterway, and the unauthorised extraction of water from a river.

They also discovered unauthorised excavation and movement of earth, stones and rocks, as well as the use of beach sand without a permit.

"The next step will be to make an assessment of the irregularities found and issue a fine which, according to estimates and in view of the environmental damage caused, will not be less than five million reais [about $1 million]," the mayor's office said.

Neymar's representatives in Brazil have not responded to AFP's request for comment.

The footballer's father, Neymar da Silva Santos, was on site during the inspection and can be heard arguing with officials in a video published by authorities and carried by local media.

He was later arrested on suspicion of environmental crime, according to Brazilian news outlet UOL.

Neymar bought the property in 2016. According to local media, it sits on 10,000 square meters (2.5 acres) of land and includes a helipad, spa and gym.

The 31-year-old striker is currently recovering from an operation on his right ankle, which he underwent in Doha, Qatar, in March.

He has not played since February, and doubts have arisen as to whether he will remain at PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar is injured in the Ligue 1 game against Lille at The Parc des Princes on February 19. AFP

Updated: June 23, 2023, 6:20 AM
NeymarParis Saint-Germain
