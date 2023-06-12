Al Hilal in talks with PSG over Neymar, Newcastle lead race for James Maddison

With the 2022/23 football season now completed following Manchester City's Champions League triumph, attention has turned to the summer transfer window as clubs get busy reshaping their squads during the off-season.

This is traditionally a time of continuing speculation, so here we take a look at the latest rumours and determine which have substance and which seem unlikely.

Strong chance

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on reaching an agreement with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. It is reported that while the Spanish keeper and Spurs are close to agreeing a long-term contract, a transfer fee between Brentford and Spurs has not yet been reached. The Bees reportedly want £40 million for the 27-year-old, which Spurs feel is too high. However, with Raya twice rejecting a new contract with the club, it seems likely that he will depart Brentford this summer.

Strong chance

Newcastle United are leading the race ahead of Tottenham Hotspur for James Maddison, according to Sky Sports. The Leicester City midfielder has just a year left on his current deal, and following relegation to the Championship, looks set to depart the Foxes this summer. The Magpies have held an interest in the 26-year-old England international since January, and while it is reported that Spurs are long-term admirers of the midfielder, the lure of Champions League football sees Newcastle emerge as favourites for Maddison’s signature. The appointment of Ange Postecoglou could see Spurs submit an offer for Maddison as the Australian manager looks to land several targets this summer. However, the lack of stability at the North London outfit, coupled with no European football, sees Spurs lag behind their Premier League rivals.

Potential

Neymar could be the next big name on his way to the Saudi Pro League after representatives of Al Hilal held talks in Paris with Paris Saint-Germain to discuss signing the Brazilian superstar, according to CBS. PSG are reportedly keen to offload the 31-year-old forward and his huge wages, while Hilal are understood to be preparing an enormous offer of their own, so it would seem the decision could be down to whether Neymar is ready to end his career in Europe. The Saudi Pro League has been making major moves this summer. Following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to Al Nassr in January, French striker Karim Benzema joined Al Ittihad last week, while Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez, and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba have all been strongly linked with a move to the kingdom.

James Maddison is reportedly a top transfer target for Newcastle United. PA

Potential

PSG are eyeing a move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfred Zaha, reports Romano. Zaha's Palace contract expires at the end of the month, and there are seemingly no shortage of potential suitors for the 30-year-old forward. Romano suggests that PSG have identified Zaha as an option this summer, alongside Marcus Thuram. However, it is understood that there have been bids from Saudi Arabia for Zaha. Despite this, the Ivory Coast international will reportedly prioritise clubs in Europe, which strengthens PSG’s position.

Low chance

Newcastle are interested in a move for Barcelona winger Raphinha, according to Sport. The report reveals that Bayern Munich also hold an interest in the Brazilian, with Newcastle long-term admirers of the 26-year-old winger. However, it is understood that the Catalan giants will prioritise other sales first, such as Franck Kessie and Ansu Fati, whilst Raphinha himself is reluctant to leave the Camp Nou. Barcelona will demand a fee in excess of €80 million for Raphinha, which may result in Newcastle and Bayern looking elsewhere.

Low chance

Real Madrid have identified forward Randal Kolo Muani as a potential replacement for Benzema, according to Bild. It has been reported that Los Blancos are in the market for a striker, with Benzema’s departure to Al Ittihad further highlighting the need for a new forward at the Bernabeu. The report reveals that Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kolo Muani is attracting interest from the Spanish giants, following a 23-goal season for the German side. However, the 24-year-old forward is under contract until 2027 with Frankfurt, who will demand a fee in excess of €100 milliion. As a result, this could see Real look towards Harry Kane or Kai Havertz instead.