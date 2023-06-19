Bournemouth announce surprise sacking of manager Gary O'Neil

Gary O'Neil has been sacked as Bournemouth manager despite guiding the club to Premier League safety last season.

The 40-year-old took charge as interim manager after Scott Parker was sacked in August following the 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool with the club 17th in the table, and was then appointed on a permanent basis in November.

He took 36 points from his 34 top-flight games in charge as the Cherries finished the campaign in 15th place, five points clear of the relegation zone. O'Neil oversaw 10 victories, losing 18 and drawing six in what was his first managerial position.

American businessman Bill Foley, who took over Bournemouth in December, added that the change in manager would help the club better execute their strategy in the coming months.

"Gary's achievement last season is one I will always be grateful for," said the Bournemouth owner and chairman in a statement. "This has been a difficult decision, but it has been made with great consideration to best position ourselves ahead of the coming season.

We can confirm that we’ve parted company with head coach Gary O'Neil.



"As a club, we have put plans in place for long-term success with improvements being made to infrastructure, most notably the development of a new state-of-the-art training facility and the ongoing discussions around upgrades to our stadium.

"We have also identified a number of significant targets in the transfer market this summer and believe this change in direction will provide us with the best platform from which to build.

"Gary will go on to have a long career as a head coach or manager, but we feel that, at this moment in time, a change is in the best interests of this football club. I would like to place on record my thanks to Gary and wish him all the best for the future."

The statement on the club's website said a replacement "will be announced imminently".