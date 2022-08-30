Scott Parker parts ways with Bournemouth days after Liverpool thrashing

Scott Parker has been relieved of his position as Bournemouth manager following a disappointing start to life back in the Premier League.

Saturday's 9-0 defeat away to Liverpool - the joint heaviest defeat in Premier League history - proved to be the final straw.

READ MORE Liverpool smash nine past Bournemouth to equal biggest Premier League win

Bournemouth co-owner Maxim Demin said: “I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us.

“Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably.

“We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Gary O’Neil will take interim charge of the first team, assisted by Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick.

Parker, 41, guided the Cherries back to the Premier League this season courtesy of a second-place finish in the Championship.

They won their opening fixture against Aston Villa but followed that up with heavy losses to Manchester City and Arsenal before the weekend annihilation at Anfield.

Bournemouth are currently 17th in the league table and host Wolves on Wednesday.

Liverpool v Bournemouth ratings