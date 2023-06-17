Mbappe and Kane on target as France and England ease to Euro 2024 qualifying wins

Kylian Mbappe netted from a penalty and Harry Kane extended his England goalscoring record as France and England eased to victories over minnows Gibraltar and Malta in Friday's round of Euro 2024 qualifying.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Mbappe and Tottenham Hotspur forward Kane are almost certain to join new clubs this summer, but they put thoughts of club football out of their minds to put in goalscoring performances for their country.

Mbappe scored France's second from the penalty spot after Olivier Giroud opened the scoring, the AC Milan striker extending his own national record with his 54th goal for Les Bleus.

France captain Mbappe then forced an own-goal from Aymen Mouelhi to complete the scoring after the break as Didier Deschamps' side maintained their 100 per cent record in Euro 2024 qualifying.

"The objective was to win and get the job done but we should have scored more goals," said France coach Deschamps.

"We can always do better and play with more pace but the pitch did not help us.

"I will settle for this and start thinking about Monday which is an important match."

England forward Harry Kane runs with the ball during the Euro 2024 Group C qualifier against Malta on June 16, 2023 at the National Stadium Ta'Qali in Attard, Malta. England won 4-0. AFP

Kane's penalty in a 4-0 romp at Malta made it 56 goals for his table-topping nation in Group C.

England took the lead at Ta’ Qali National Stadium through an early Malta own goal, before Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold – playing in a midfield role for the first time in his Three Lions career – scored a brilliant goal and Kane netted soon after Gareth Southgate’s team.

Callum Wilson's late penalty completed the scoring.

Mbappe had dominated the headlines in the build-up to this game after confirming he would not extend his contract at PSG, which expires next year.

That has raised the prospect of PSG selling their superstar in this transfer window, even if the 24-year-old has said he intends to stay with the French champions next season.

Kane, 29, is also in the final 12 months of his contract and has shown few indications he is willing to talk fresh terms at Tottenham following a disappointing season in which the North London club finished eighth in the Premier League.

Real Madrid have a long-standing interest in signing Mbappe and almost signed the former Monaco player in 2021 while Kane has also emerged as a target this summer following Karim Benzema's decision to leave the Bernabeu to join Saudi Arabia champions Al Ittihad.

Both Mbappe and Kane enjoyed prolific seasons, with France captain Mbappe scoring 41 goals across competitions and Kane netting 32.

France's victory follows wins over the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland in March and leaves them on a maximum nine points from three games in qualifying Group B.

They are three points better off than Greece, who beat Republic of Ireland 2-1 in Athens on Friday and have a game in hand.

France host Greece on Monday, while the Netherlands – currently involved in the Nations League finals – have three points from two games.

England, meanwhile, top Group C following earlier wins over European champions Italy and Ukraine.