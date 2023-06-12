Kylian Mbappe, Tom Brady and other celebrities watch Novak Djokovic's French Open win

Novak Djokovic continued to raise the bar as he defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets to win a third French Open and lift a record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam title.

Djokovic became the first man to win all four majors at least three times and strengthened his case to be considered the greatest tennis player of all time, ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal; Djokovic eclipsed Nadal's mark of 22 major titles and extended his advantage over the now-retired Federer, who has 20.

The Serbian great seems set to add to his tally, especially since Nadal is battling long-term injuries. However, Djokovic did not want to enter the debate of who the greatest player is.

"I don't want to say that I'm the greatest," Djokovic said.

"It's disrespectful towards great champions in other eras. Each great champion of his generation has left a huge mark and paved the way. I leave these discussions to someone else."

The 36-year-old also reclaimed the world No 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz, who he defeated in the semi-finals in Paris.

Djokovic's victory on Sunday was witnessed by some famous names at Roland Garros. PSG star Kylian Mbappe, the recently retired Zlatan Ibrahimovic, actor Hugh Grant and NFL legend Tom Brady were some of the celebrities in the stand.