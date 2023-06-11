Who are Manchester City players’ glamorous wives and girlfriends joining in celebrations?

The glamorous wives and girlfriends of Manchester City's players were on hand to celebrate the club's historic Champions League win on Saturday.

City achieved an incredible treble at Ataturk Olympic Stadium after being named Premier League and FA Cup winners, making them only the second English club to secure it after Manchester United in 1999.

British model Taylor Ward, 25, wife of Algerian player Riyad Mahrez, was on the field after the team's win against Inter Milan, posing for photos with her husband and the Champions League cup.

Ward, a jewellery designer and daughter of The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward, married Mahrez in 2021. The couple's first child together, daughter Mila, was born in July last year.

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez with his wife Taylor Ward celebrating his team's Champions League win. Reuters

British influencer and Sasha Attwood was also seen hugging English midfielder Jack Grealish, who broke into tears following the win.

Attwood and Grealish, both 27, have been dating since they were 15.

Also seen joining in the celebrations was Isabel Johansen, the girlfriend of Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland.

Johansen, 19, who is also a football player, has reportedly been dating Haaland since they were children, when they were both playing for local clubs.

On Saturday, an ecstatic Johansen joined Haaland on the field, proudly waving a Norwegian flag and showering him with hugs and kisses.

Erling Haaland and his girlfriend Isabel Johansen celebrate. Getty Images

Michele De Bruyne, 31, the wife of Belgian footballer Kevin De Bruyne, also attended the match on Saturday.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, have three children together – Mason, 6, Rome, 3, and Suri, who was born in September.

Michelle shared pictures on Instagram following the win with the caption: "No words."

Manchester City player Kevin De Bruyne, his wife Michele and two of their children with the trophy. EPA

French model and TV personality Sara Arfaoui, wife of Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan, hugged her husband as they posed for pictures with the cup.

Arfaoui, 28, and German footballer Gundogan tied the knot in 2022.

Rebecca Cooke, girlfriend of forward Phil Foden; Ines Tomaz, fiancee of Portuguese player Bernardo Silva; and Lais Moraes, wife of goalkeeper Ederson Santana de Moraes, were also part of the celebrations.