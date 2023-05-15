Arsenal v Brighton player ratings: Ramsdale 5, White 4; Enciso 8, Mitoma 9

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes are all but over after their 3-0 home defeat against Brighton at the Emriates Stadium on Sunday.

The pressure was already on Mikel Arteta's side after leaders Manchester City defeated Everton 3-0 earlier in the day, increasing their lead at the top to four points.

READ MORE Ilkay Gundogan scores stunning double as Manchester City ease past Everton

And the Gunners went on to suffer a nightmare day on home turf as Brighton ran out convincing winners and look set to play in Europe for the first time in the club's history next season.

City will now win the title next Sunday in front of their own fans if they beat Chelsea at home, even if Arsenal defeat Nottingham Forest at the City Ground 24 hours earlier.

Arteta admitted pre-match it was must-win for Arsenal but they tasted defeat thanks to Julio Enciso's 51st-minute header and late efforts by Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan.

Referee Andrew Madley seemed keen to keep his cards in his pockets early on with Gabriel Martinelli and Moises Caicedo lucky to avoid punishment for reckless challenges.

Caicedo, who saw a move to Arsenal fall through in January, in a less-familiar right-back role fouled Martinelli with poor tackle from behind and it eventually forced the Brazilian off with less than 20 minutes played.

Enciso had tested Aaron Ramsdale with a firm near-post strike by this point and Martin Odegaard had sent a low shot wide.

Arsenal slowly got into their groove and Jason Steele had to kick away a Gabriel Jesus shot from a narrow angle before substitute Leandro Trossard went close against his old club.

Former Brighton player Trossard, who came on for Martinelli, was booed by the away fans and nearly gained payback after half an hour when Odegaard and Granit Xhaka exchanged passes to find the Belgian, but his swerving effort clipped the top of the crossbar from 16 yards.

Six minutes into the second half and the wheel's started to come off for Arsenal. Mitoma found the overlapping Estupinan on the left but after his first delivery had been half-cleared, his scuffed follow-up cross found its way to Enciso, who headed home.

With four minutes left it was good night to Arsenal's title challenge when Trossard's intended flicked pass hit Pascal Gross and ricocheted into the path of Undav, who lobbed over Ramsdale.

De Zerbi sprinted down the touchline to celebrate and was at it again deep into stoppage-time when Estupinan capped a fine display with a first Brighton goal after he fired home on the rebound when Ramsdale spilled Undav's effort.

You can see the player ratings from Sunday's match in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.