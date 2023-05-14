Ilkay Gundogan scores stunning double as Manchester City ease past Everton

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan scored a superb double to help his side ease to a 3-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The German midfielder produced a wonderful piece of improvisation to put City ahead in the 37th minute. With his back to goal, he controlled a ball sent into the box with his thigh before flicking it behind him past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and into the net.

Gundogan then produced a pinpoint cross for Erling Haaland to head home City's second, which was the Norwegian's 36th Premier League goal of the season and his 52nd in all competitions, two minutes later.

Then, just after half-time, City were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the Everton penalty and Gundogan stepped up to clip a perfect finish past Pickford for his fourth goal in two matches.

The victory lifted City four points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table although that lead would be cut back down to one if the Gunners beat Brighton later on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side will seal their third title in a row by taking six points from their remaining games against Chelsea, Brighton and Brentford.

Next up for City in their bid to secure a famous treble is the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. The first leg finished 1-1 in Spain.

“Between the Champions League semis it’s difficult here after Everton scored five against Brighton,” said City manager Pep Guardiola.

“From minute one we took the game in our hands. It was a brilliant performance at the end of a season. We need two more victories to be champions. Step by step recovery.

Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring Manchester City's first goal in their 3-0 Premier League win over Everton at Goodison Park on May 14, 2023. Reuters

“They defended deep. Their transitions are amazing. They are the best team by far in transitions in the league. We controlled the game. We were patient and attacked the spaces.

“Gundogan arriving in the box is amazing. Really, really important.

“Every time we win you bring energy for the next game. We are recovering well.

“Semi-final of the Champions League against Real Madrid at home, what can you say? I said to the players try to relax and just do what you have done for the last four or five years.”

Everton, meanwhile, remain deep in relegation trouble sitting one place and one point outside the bottom three. The Merseysiders have now lost 10 home matches in a single league campaign for the first time.

Sean Dyche's side travel to Wolves next Saturday before taking on Bournemouth at home on the final day of the season.

The sight of injury-prone striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin being replaced at half-time would have been of some concern to Everton, who are now relying on neighbours Liverpool to do them a favour and prevent them falling into the bottom three by denying 19th-placed Leicester victory on Monday.

The worst-case scenario would be facing those two matches without the England international, who, despite only one goal in five games since returning from two and half months out with a hamstring injury, has provided a much-needed focal point.

The hosts came flying out of the blocks, roared on by a home crowd more in hope than expectation.

However, despite the impressive work-rate of the likes of Dwight McNeil, it was mostly all bluff and bluster as their only real opportunity came in the 34th minute when Mason Holgate blazed over a difficult chance from four yards from James Tarkowski's knock-down.

Less than three minutes later City were ahead and within seven they had doubled their advantage, with Gundogan at the heart of both goals.

When Riyad Mahrez flicked over a right-wing cross the Germany international took a delicate touch on his thigh before instantly hooking a shot over his shoulder with the outside of his right foot, which took marker Nathan Patterson and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford by surprise.

Haaland's goal was more rudimentary as Gundogan pounced on Patterson's weak header to cross for the Norwegian to leap higher than makeshift left-back Holgate, in for the injured Vitalii Mykolenko, to head home. It was only his third touch of the game.

When Gundogan curled home a free-kick after James Garner brought down Phil Foden in the 51st minute it effectively put paid to Everton's already slim chances of staging an unlikely recovery.

Dyche said: “I thought we were excellent for 30 minutes but they showed what a class side they are. They were slow in passing it in front of us, which was fine by us. But they changed their game plan and went longer.

“They picked up the scraps and capitalised on it. They showed what a top side they are because they can score goals in different ways.”