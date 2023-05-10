Real Madrid v Manchester City ratings: Vinicius 9, Benzema 6; De Bruyne 9, Haaland 5

Kevin de Bruyne powered home a rasping low shot from distance in 67th minute to earn Manchester City a 1-1 draw at Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

City dominated the match in the early stages but it was Real who took the lead when Vinicius Junior netted a brilliant curling strike from the edge of the area that flew into the top-right corner with Real's first shot on target in the 36th minute.

Real got back on top in the second half and took control, but it was City who scored after they won the ball high up the pitch and it was worked to De Bruyne, who rifled a shot into the net to the goalkeeper's right.

Both teams had other chances to score but were thwarted by some excellent saves from Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and his City counterpart Ederson.

Courtois tipped a long-range Rodri strike around the post and blocked a close-range shot from De Bruyne prior to City's equaliser, while Ederson palmed away a late Karim Benzema header and was alert to tip over Aurelien Tchouameni's shot from the edge of the area in the final few minutes.

It leaves the tie finely poised ahead of next Wednesday's second leg at the Etihad as Real attempt to continue their title defence and pursuit of a record-extending 15th European Cup, while City continue to chase their elusive first Champions League title.

