Premier League predictions: Man City and Arsenal win, Liverpool surge continues

We pick out the winners and losers from the latest round of English top-flight fixtures

Liverpool will be aiming to make it six Premier League wins in a row when they face Leicester City on Monday. AFP
Gareth Cox
May 11, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Manchester City and Arsenal continue to slug it out at the top of the Premier League as the title race enters its home straight.

Pep Guardiola's side made hard work of beating relegation-threatened Leeds United last week as they survived a late scare to win 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

READ MORE
Dazzling duo fire Everton out of drop zone: Premier League team of the week

Arsenal showed their mettle with a 2-0 victory at third-placed Newcastle United in what was a thrilling encounter at St James' Park that left the Gunners one point behind table-topping City having played a game more.

At the other end of the table, there was an incredible night's action in the relegation battle on Monday. Leicester City lost 5-3 against Fulham at Craven Cottage, Everton battered Brighton 5-1 on the south coast, while Nottingham Forest edged out Southampton 4-3 in front of a delirious City Ground.

The results dragged Everton and Forest out of bottom three, pulled Leicester into the relegation zone and left Southampton all but down in last place.

This week's fixtures begin on Saturday when second-bottom Leeds take on Newcastle at Elland Road. Aston Villa then tackle Tottenham Hotspur in the Midlands, Chelsea entertain Forest at Stamford Bridge, Crystal Palace are at home to Bournemouth, Manchester United face Wolves at Old Trafford while Southampton play host to Fulham.

Sunday starts with Brentford at home to West Ham United, Everton against Man City on Merseyside and then Arsenal versus Brighton at the Emirates Stadium.

Finally on Monday, Leicester face Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.

Predictions

SATURDAY - Leeds v Newcastle (3.30pm kick-off UAE): Sam Allardyce's Leeds rescue mission started with a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City last week and the new manager would love to secure his first win against the club that sacked him back in 2008. The Magpies lost at home to title-chasing Arsenal but remain third in the table. Prediction: Leeds 1 Newcastle 3. Getty

SATURDAY - Leeds v Newcastle (3.30pm kick-off UAE): Sam Allardyce's Leeds rescue mission started with a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City last week and the new manager would love to secure his first win against the club that sacked him back in 2008. The Magpies lost at home to title-chasing Arsenal but remain third in the table. Prediction: Leeds 1 Newcastle 3. Getty

Updated: May 11, 2023, 2:31 AM
Editor's picks
More from the national