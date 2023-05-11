Premier League predictions: Man City and Arsenal win, Liverpool surge continues

Manchester City and Arsenal continue to slug it out at the top of the Premier League as the title race enters its home straight.

Pep Guardiola's side made hard work of beating relegation-threatened Leeds United last week as they survived a late scare to win 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal showed their mettle with a 2-0 victory at third-placed Newcastle United in what was a thrilling encounter at St James' Park that left the Gunners one point behind table-topping City having played a game more.

At the other end of the table, there was an incredible night's action in the relegation battle on Monday. Leicester City lost 5-3 against Fulham at Craven Cottage, Everton battered Brighton 5-1 on the south coast, while Nottingham Forest edged out Southampton 4-3 in front of a delirious City Ground.

The results dragged Everton and Forest out of bottom three, pulled Leicester into the relegation zone and left Southampton all but down in last place.

This week's fixtures begin on Saturday when second-bottom Leeds take on Newcastle at Elland Road. Aston Villa then tackle Tottenham Hotspur in the Midlands, Chelsea entertain Forest at Stamford Bridge, Crystal Palace are at home to Bournemouth, Manchester United face Wolves at Old Trafford while Southampton play host to Fulham.

Sunday starts with Brentford at home to West Ham United, Everton against Man City on Merseyside and then Arsenal versus Brighton at the Emirates Stadium.

Finally on Monday, Leicester face Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.

Predictions