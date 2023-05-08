Newcastle v Arsenal player ratings: Pope 9, Wilson 7; Odegaard 9, Ramsdale 8

Arsenal battled to a hard-fought 2-0 Premier League victory over Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday that keeps the pressure on table-topping Manchester City.

In an action-packed, end-to-end game at Sat James' Park, Martin Odegaard and an own-goal from Fabian Schar earned the Gunners a win that cut City's lead down to one point, although Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand.

Newcastle's second home defeat of the season slows the Magpies' charge towards Champions League football next season with their lead over fifth-placed Liverpool remaining at three points.

Arsenal held an eight-point lead at the top of the table just a month ago but had won just one of their previous five league games to let the destiny of the title slip out of their hands.

Mikel Arteta's men, though, showcased their improvement over the last 12 months since defeat on Tyneside last season cost them a place in the top four.

Both home and away goalkeepers – Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale, respectively – made a series of importants saves while Newcastle hit the woodwork twice and Arsenal once in a breathtaking 90 minutes of football.

