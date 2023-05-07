Odegaard urges Arsenal to keep fighting in title race after vital victory over Newcastle

Arsenal reduced Manchester City's lead at the top of the Premier League down to one point after a thrilling 2-0 win over Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday.

Martin Odegaard's first-half finish and Fabian Shar's own-goal after the break earned Arsenal all three points in what was an battling performance from Mikel Arteta's men, who have played a game more than City who beat Leeds United 2-1 on Saturday.

That a full-blooded encounter yielded just two goals was testament to the excellence of England goalkeepers Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale, who each made a string of fine saves, although both needed the help of the woodwork, in the latter's case on two occasions.

The Gunners certainly did not have it all their own way on Tyneside as Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak hit the post while the Magpies also had a first-half penalty decision overturned by VAR.

Arsenal keeper Ramsdale also produced vital stops from Joe Willock and Fabian Schar. Pope produced important stops from Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Odegaard – with Martinelli also hitting the bar – in a game that flowed end to end from start to finish.

“We showed something special here today,” said captain Odegaard. “To come here and win is not easy. We had to be very smart and to be ugly at times. It is a big step for a young team like ours to come here and do the things we did. It shows we have come a long way.

“Last year here was one of the toughest days of my career, to be honest. After dropping points against Man City, to win against Chelsea and then come here and win shows the mentality.

“We have to keep going and digging in and fight until the end. It is football, anything can happen and we need to be ready.”

Expand Autoplay Martin Odegaard of Arsenal scores his side's first goal against Newcastle United in the Premier League match at St James' Park on May 7, 2023. Getty

Newcastle came flying out of the blocks and Murphy was unfortunate to see a second-minute shot come back off the foot of a post after he had cut inside from Joe Willock's cross with Ramsdale beaten, and it took a solid block by Ben White to repel Isak's attempt seconds later.

Arsenal were rocking and looked to be in trouble when referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot after defender Jakub Kiwior appeared to block Bruno Guimaraes' shot with his hand, only for the official to change his mind after being advised to review the incident.

The locals among a crowd of 52,267 were still voicing their discontent when Odegaard was given time and space on the edge of the box to fire a left-foot drive past the helpless Pope to give the visitors the lead against the run of play.

However, the Gunners grew into the game and Pope had to save from Martinelli and Odegaard in quick succession and then denied Bukayo Saka one-on-one after he had been played in by Granit Xhaka.

Ramsdale had to save from Willock after he had run on to Wilson's clever ball around the corner as the game continued at frenetic pace with the Magpies redoubling their efforts.

The away keeper had to come to the visitors' rescue once again within four minutes of the restart when, after Isak's header had hit a post, he clawed away Schar's attempt, but it was Pope who was grateful for the woodwork as Martinelli saw his 51st-minute shot thump against the bar.

There was no let-up in the breathless pace of the game as play switched rapidly from end to end, although Guimaraes failed to extend Ramsdale after being set up by Joelinton with less than half-an-hour remaining.

The Gunners nudged themselves further ahead 19 minutes from time when Martinelli's driven cross ricocheted past Pope off Schar and into the net.

“Fine margins for us today and we just came out on the wrong side of them,” said Magpies manager Eddie Howe, whose team are in third place but could be overtaken by Manchester United if the Red Devils beat West Ham later on Sunday.

“We missed some big chances in the game and it just wasn't quite there for us. I am sure I will look back at some moments and rue some moments we didn't get quite right.”