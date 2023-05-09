Dazzling duo fire Everton out of drop zone: Premier League team of the week

The biggest talking points from the most recent Premier League matches focused on the bottom end of the table as the handful of clubs involved in the battle to avoid relegation continued to fight for their lives.

Entering the weekend, Everton and Nottingham Forest occupied the two places above bottom side Southampton, but a remarkable sequence of results has changed the landscape.

Four of the bottom five were involved in Monday night matches, and Leicester City did themselves no favours by getting trounced 5-3 by Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The defeat became even more damaging when Everton later thrashed Brighton and Hove Albion 5-1 at the Amex Stadium, and Nottingham Forest edged Southampton in a 4-3 thriller at the City Ground.

With Leeds United losing 2-1 at Manchester City, the bottom three now comprises Southampton in 20th, Leeds in 19th, and Leicester in 18th with just three matches remaining.

Elsewhere this past weekend, Chelsea ended their five-match losing run with a 3-1 victory at Bournemouth, Tottenham beat Crystal Palace, and Wolves defeated Aston Villa – both derbies ending 1-0 to the hosts.

Liverpool then continued their late season charge by collecting a sixth straight victory with a 1-0 win over Brentford at Anfield.

On Sunday, Arsenal kept the pressure on City with an entertaining 2-0 win at third-placed Newcastle United, before Manchester United slumped to a second straight defeat with a 1-0 loss at West Ham.

