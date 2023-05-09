Cristiano Ronaldo suffers another title setback as Al Nassr slip further from the summit

Cristiano Ronaldo’s quest for the Saudi Pro League title took another unwanted turn on Monday night as Al Nassr slipped further behind leaders Al Ittihad in the race for the top-flight trophy.

Second-placed Nassr, hunting a first league crown in four years, were held to a hugely disappointing 1-1 draw at home by third-from-bottom Al Khaleej, with Ronaldo failing to find the net.

Not long after the result at Mrsool Park was confirmed, Ittihad dispatched Al Abha 4-0 in Jeddah to increase their advantage at the top to five points with four matches remaining.

For Nassr, it was yet another stumble in their bid for a 10th league title. Having already slipped from the summit, the Riyadh side have dropped seven points in their past four games as Ronaldo has cut an increasingly frustrated figure.

On Monday, Nassr were behind almost immediately, when on three minutes Portuguese forward Fabio Martins latched onto a fine through ball from Morato and finished expertly past Augustin Rossi in the home goal.

To their credit, Nassr responded quickly. On 17 minutes, Spanish centre-back Alvaro Gonzalez rose well to meet Abdulrahman Ghareeb’s free-kick at Khaleej’s back post to head down beyond Marwan Al Haidari.

From there, Al Haidari made a couple of astute saves, keeping out Luiz Gustavo from range, tipping a deflected effort onto his crossbar, and repelling a rasping, left-footed drive from Ronaldo. Before half-time, he blocked brilliantly from Ghareeb.

Ronaldo, who signed for Nassr in December in reportedly one of the most lucrative deals in football history, had struggled to have a major impact, although he did have the ball in the net just before the hour. However, reacting first to another Al Haidari stop, his rebound was correctly ruled out for offside.

Cristiano Ronaldo fights for the ball with Al Khaleej defender Mohammed al-Khabrani during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej at the Mrsool Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh. All photos AFP

The former Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid star, 38, had another opportunity late on. Yet, after skipping superbly past two defenders to create space inside the Khaleej penalty area, he sent his low shot inches wide.

Nassr could have won the game thereafter, but substitute Ayman Yahya headed against the crossbar and, deep into injury-time, defender Abdulelah Al Amri somehow lashed wide a Ronaldo knockdown. Ronaldo held his head in his hands.

That much was understandable, since the draw could prove extremely costly in Nassr’s title bid. Ronaldo, who has 12 goals in 13 league matches, will next be in action for his side on May 16, away to seventh-placed Al Tai.

On the same night, Ittihad take on current champions, and Asian Champions League runners-up, Al Hilal in Riyadh. Hilal currently sit fourth in the 2022/23 standings.