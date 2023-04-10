Cristiano Ronaldo storms off pitch as Al Nassr title hopes dented

Cristiano Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel after Al Nassr's hopes of winning the Saudi Pro League suffered a major setback when they were held to a goalless draw with 11th-placed Al Feiha on Sunday.

Rivals Al Ittihad opened a three-point gap over Al Nassr at the top of the table as they beat Al-Wehda 2-1. There are seven games left to play in this season's championship.

Al Nassr had 18 attempts on goal against Al Feiha and 38-year-old Ronaldo, who joined the club on a deal said to be worth more than $200 million a year, struck a shot straight at opposition keeper Vladimir Stojkovic in the 68th minute.

Ronaldo, who has scored 11 goals in 10 league games for Al Nassr, then fired twice over the bar in the space of six minutes. Brazilian Anderson Talisca, the league's top scorer, also had a frustrating outing.

Ronaldo looked furious as he left the pitch and removed his captain's armband and exchanged angry words with an opposition player.

Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said he was unhappy with both the performance and the result.

"The result is definitely bad and we are not happy," the French coach told the Saudi Sports Company.

"I don’t feel satisfied with the players' performance. I asked them to play at the same level as the last game (in the 5-0 victory against Al Adalah), but this didn’t happen."

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to get into a verbal altercation as he left the pitch after his Al-Nassr side's 0-0 draw with Al Feiha ⬇️pic.twitter.com/3DskdQFMXo — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 9, 2023

Al Nassr, who last won the title in 2019, will play a crunch game next week against Al Hilal, the defending champions who sit fourth in the table, which may go a long way to deciding the race for the title.

"There are seven games left, we will try to recover, and we realise that it’s not easy after we lost two points, but everything is possible," said Garcia.

Al Feiha posted on Twitter an edited image of their captain Sami Al Khaibari sitting in front of Ronaldo at a chess table, reflecting a famous advertisement featuring rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano.

The image captioned "checkmate", drew more than 1.9 million views.