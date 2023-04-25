Tottenham Hotspur players offer to reimburse fans after Newcastle United humiliation

Tottenham Hotspur players have offered to reimburse fans for the cost of their match tickets after the team's humiliation at Newcastle United on Sunday.

Spurs went into the match at St James' Park hoping to go level on points with the fourth-placed Magpies but ended up conceding five goals in the opening 21 minutes before going on to lose 6-1, a defeat captain Hugo Lloris called “very embarrassing”.

The result meant the North London club 's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League were dealt a significant blow. And 24 hours later, interim manager Cristian Stellini was sacked after just four games in charge.

Spurs currently sit fifth in the Premier League, six points behind Manchester United, who have two games in hand, ahead of Thursday night's meeting between the two sides at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

On Tuesday afternoon, the players issued a collective statement accepting the performance was unacceptable and offering to help cover the cost of the tickets to the game.

“As a squad, we understand your frustration, your anger. It wasn't good enough,” the Spurs players said in a post on the club's official Twitter feed.

Newcastle 6 Spurs 1: Player ratings

Expand Autoplay NEWCASTLE RATINGS: Nick Pope 7: Must have looked on from between Newcastle sticks in disbelief at what was going on at other end of pitch in the first half. Was rarely tested and had no chance with Kane’s quality finish for Spurs' consolation goal. AFP

“We know words aren't enough in situations like this, but believe us, a defeat like this hurts.

“We appreciate your support, home and away, and with this in mind we would like to reimburse fans with the cost of their match tickets from St James' Park.

“We know this does not change what happened on Sunday and we will give everything to put things right against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again, your support will mean everything to us.

“Together – and only together – can we move things forward.”

On Monday, chairman Daniel Levy announced Stellini's exit with Ryan Mason named as the new caretaker manager until the end of the season.

“Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see,” Levy said in a statement. “We can look at many reasons why it happened and while myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.”

Last week, Fabio Paratici left his role as managing director of football after losing an appeal against a ban over his role in finances while at former club Juventus.