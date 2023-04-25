Premier League predictions: Man City win Arsenal thriller, Man United add to Spurs woes

All eyes on the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday as Manchester City look to further close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners have seen their lead at the top cut to five points after three draws in a row, against Liverpool, West Ham United and Southampton.

City, who have two games in hand on Arsenal, are on a run of six Premier League wins on the spin as well as reaching the Champions League semi-finals and the FA Cup final.

The midweek fixture list starts on Tuesday, though, with Wolves against Crystal Palace at Molineux, Aston Villa play host to Fulham and Leeds United tackling Leicester City in Yorkshire.

Wednesday begins with Nottingham Forest's home game with Brighton, Chelsea face London rivals Brentford at Stamford Bridge, West Ham entertain Liverpool in the capital, before the big game kicks off at the Etihad.

Thursday sees Everton clash with Newcastle United on Merseyside, Southampton up against Bournemouth at St Mary's Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur versus Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

