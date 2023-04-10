Liverpool v Arsenal player ratings: Alexander-Arnold 7, Salah 5; Ramsdale 8, Jesus 6

Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League title suffered a blow on Sunday as Liverpool produced a brilliant comeback to snatch a 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

Read more Crystal Palace stage stunning recovery to thrash relegation rivals Leeds

The North Londoners were heading for a first league victory at Liverpool since 2012, an eighth successive league win and a massive three points in their quest to win the league as they powered into a 2-0 lead.

But Liverpool turned up the heat in the second half as Roberto Firmino headed an 87th-minute equaliser.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus appeared to have Arsenal cruising towards victory. But Mohamed Salah pulled one back before half-time to spark a Liverpool fightback.

Salah missed a second-half penalty before Firmino sealed a point for the Reds.

After the match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta bemoaned the Gunners' lack of ruthlessness.

"We missed that ruthlessness to take the game," said Arteta. "The big lesson is we didn't play the way we did the first half.

"We didn't continue to play. We gave every ball away, allowed big spaces and big transition moments to the best team in the world in this."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.