West Ham v Arsenal player ratings: Benrahma 8, Rice 7; Saka 4, Jesus 7

Arsenal showed signs of cracking under pressure once again as they blew a two-goal lead for the second game in a row, resulting in a damaging 2-2 draw against West Ham on Sunday

Bukayo Saka's penalty miss proved crucial as Premier League leaders squandered another chance to consolidate their position, with challengers Manchester City in red-hot form.

Read more Mikel Arteta 'certain' Arsenal can handle title pressure despite West Ham setback

Mikel Arteta's side struck twice in the first 10 minutes at the London Stadium with Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard getting on the scoresheet.

But just seven days after squandering a 2-0 advantage in their 2-2 draw at Liverpool, the Gunners again faltered.

A needless penalty converted by Said Benrahma and a superb volley by Jarrod Bowen cancelled out early strikes from Gunners. To make matters worse, Saka had sent a penalty well wide a couple of minutes before Bowen's equaliser.

Manager Arteta's face at the final whistle said it all with Arsenal seemingly losing control of the title race.

"When I see a team playing with that flow at 2-0 certainly it's not the pressure," Arteta told reporters. "It's that we misunderstood what the game needed in that moment.

"There is a moment where you could go 3-1 up after 50 minutes and probably the game is over. Two minutes after that you concede the equaliser. This is part of football.

"My worry is after 2-0 that we made that huge mistake and didn't understand what the game required."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, simply swipe or click on the arrows.