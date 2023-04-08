Man United ratings v Everton: Fernandes 9, McTominay 8, Rashford 7

Manchester United were left to rue injury to star forward Marcus Rashford following their 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

Goals from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial edged United closer to a return to the Champions League next season as they moved up to third and opened up a six-point gap over fifth-placed Tottenham.

But the three points came at a cost as Rashford hobbled off nine minutes from time after picking up what looked like a groin injury. It could prove to be a major blow for the Red Devils as they are still in contention in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Manager Erik ten Hag said he was not happy at the timing of the match as United were in action for the third time in less than six days after losing 2-0 at Newcastle last weekend and a 1-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday.

"We have to wait. He doesn't look well," said Ten Hag. "It's due to the schedule. It can't be that you play three games in six days and we have to protect the players.

"Everyone wants to see the best players on the pitch. Everyone wants to see great entertaining football and you need your best players."

