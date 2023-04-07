Premier League predictions: Lampard wins on Chelsea return, Arsenal add to Liverpool woes

There was no sign of the Premier League's top two during the midweek games with Arsenal and Manchester City enjoying a rare rest from their manic schedules.

The battle for the remaining Champions League spots continued, though, with Newcastle United and Manchester United – third and fourth in the table, respectively – both in action.

Newcastle, boosted by their victory over the Red Devils last weekend, ran out 5-1 winners at hapless West Ham, Callum Wilson and Joelinton grabbing doubles on Wednesday.

United, meanwhile, edged out Brentford on the same night as Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game at Old Trafford.

Both Arsenal and Man City return to action this weekend. Second-placed City are first up on Saturday when they face bottom club Southampton at St Mary's Stadium, while the Gunners travel to Merseyside 24 hours later to take on Liverpool at Anfield.

Saturday's other fixtures kick-off with Manchester United against Everton at Old Trafford, then Aston Villa play host to Nottingham Forest, Brentford entertain Newcastle, Fulham tackle West Ham at Craven Cottage, Leicester are up against Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium, Tottenham are at home to Brighton, and Wolves attempt to make Frank Lampard's Chelsea return a miserable one at Molineux.

Leeds United against Crystal Palace at Elland Road is the early game on Sunday.

Predictions