Manchester United v Brentford ratings: Rashford 8, Fernandes 7; Mbeumo 4, Toney 7

Marcus Rashford sent Manchester United back into the Premier League top four as they beat Brentford 1-0 at Old Trafford.

United had slipped to fifth after a run of three league games without a win and cup commitments that meant they had not registered a league win since February.

Erik ten Hag's men also had a score to settle after a humiliating 4-0 defeat when the sides last met in August.

The Dutch coach was stinging in his criticism of his players' attitude after losing 2-0 to Newcastle on Sunday and got the response he was looking for.

United started brightly and could have been in front before Rashford's strike as Anthony and Scott McTominay fired just off target.

Rashford started through the middle as Ten Hag's patience with Wout Weghorst ran out and that decision bore fruit when the England international was perfectly placed to side-foot home Marcel Sabitzer's knockdown for his 28th goal of the season.

“We are in that period of the season where every game is important and every game counts," Rashford said. “So we are pleased to win and hopefully we can get back to where we were a few weeks ago.”

