Christian Eriksen likely to make early return for Manchester United

Christian Eriksen is likely to bolster Manchester United with his first appearance for the Red Devils since January when they host Everton on Saturday.

The Danish midfielder, 31, was expected to be sidelined until later this month after injuring his ankle in United's 3-1 FA Cup victory over Reading.

Eriksen's return ahead of schedule is a huge boost for the Old Trafford club, with United still involved in three competitions.

"At first we feared we had lost him for the whole season but he worked very well," United manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

"I think the medical department did really well... he is already returning to the squad and so is available for the final stages of the season. We are very pleased with that."

Luke Shaw was withdrawn early in Wednesday's win against Brentford and will not be available for the visit of the Toffees. Ten Hag said he would monitor the England defender's progress over the coming week before determining how long he would be out for.

In their last league outing, United responded to a disappointing 2-0 defeat by Newcastle United by claiming a 1-0 win over Brentford that lifted them to 53 points, three ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Ten Hag stressed that it was vital for the team to perform to their best in every game and not just when reacting to defeats.

"That has to be the standard, you have to do it and that's the responsibility you have to deliver when playing for Manchester United," the Dutchman added.

"You have to be accountable. It's about demands. We have to make standards. It's about culture, you have to do it always.

"For a player who is at the top, competing for trophies, you have to do it always and be consistent. It's our job to bring that mentality."