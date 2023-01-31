Christian Eriksen injury blow for Manchester United

Manchester United's plans for the rest of the season have been dealt a blow after midfielder Christian Eriksen was potentially ruled out until May with an ankle injury.

The 30-year-old picked up the knock following a dreadful challenge by Andy Carroll during United's 3-1 FA Cup win against Reading on Saturday.

Eriksen has become a key player since moving to Old Trafford as a free agent in the summer, making 31 appearances in all competitions.

United said in a statement that he will be out for an “extended period” following the tackle by Carroll, who was later sent off, and that “initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May”.

“Of course, he's disappointed, we are disappointed, but it happens in top football. You have to deal with it,” said Ten Hag, speaking ahead of United's League Cup semi-final second-leg against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

“We have players in the midfield department, good players and we have players who can fill the gap. I think you can never fill that gap because every player has his own characteristics, identification, another player will always fill in a different way.

“But it doesn't mean you have to be less successful. It's quite clear Christian brings top quality to our squad and he has some specifics that are hard to replace, such as his impacts in the final third with his final ball.”

United have already lost Donny van de Beek for the remainder of the campaign and the severity of Eriksen’s injury has led onlookers to wonder whether they could act before the end of transfer deadline day on Tuesday.

“On deadline day it’s difficult,” Ten Hag said. “You can’t make policy on such bad injuries, but we have players in the midfield department and good players. We have players who can fill that gap.

“But I think you can never fill that because every player has his own characteristics, identity.

“Another player will always fill it in a different way but that doesn’t mean you have to be less successful.

“It’s quite clear that Christian Eriksen brings top quality to our squad and especially he has some specifics that are hard to replace. For instance, his impact in the final third with the final ball.”

Scott McTominay was absent for the match against Reading and injured Eriksen was replaced by substitute Fred, who produced a solid display and scored with an audacious flick.

“He’s playing together with Casemiro in the Brazilian squad,” Ten Hag said of the latter. “I would say that’s not the worst squad in the world.

“They have so many choices that they can make but they often prefer to play them together so that tells something about the quality Fred has and what he can contribute to the team.

“He did it several times. When I see his performance, for instance, against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, when he’s coming on last game he scores a goal.

“He has a lot of qualities. I think they are a really good combination, Casemiro and Fred.”

Ten Hag’s side head into Wednesday’s meeting with Forest leading 3-0 from the first leg, when Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes helped put United firmly in the driving seat for a final spot at Wembley.

They currently sit fourth in the Premier League – 11 points behind leaders Arsenal – and take on Barcelona in the Europa League knockout play-offs next month.