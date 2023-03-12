Potter: Fernandez and Mudryk to get 'better and better' after Chelsea's third straight win

Chelsea manager Graham Potter said Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk will only get "better and better" after both players starred in the 3-1 Premier League win at Leicester City on Saturday.

Chelsea recorded their third straight victory in all competitions by beating the Foxes at King Power Stadium. Ben Chilwell opened the scoring with a superb volley and Kai Havertz re-established the lead deep into first-half injury time after Patson Daka had pulled Leicester level. Mateo Kovacic then secured all three points in the second half.

READ MORE Chelsea victory eases pressure on manager Graham Potter

Fernandez, signed in a British record £107 million transfer from Benfica in January, provided a superb assist for Havertz's goal, scooping the ball over the Leicester defence for the German forward to volley beyond goalkeeper Danny Ward.

The 22-year-old Argentina World Cup winner has slotted straight into the Chelsea midfield since his arrival, and Potter is delighted with his impact so far.

"Enzo's a fantastic player and he’s a young player," he said. "He’s going to get better and better as he’s with us more because he’s just arrived from another country and another league. So you always have to adapt to that but you can see his quality.

"He gets the ball and he can pass forward. He’s progressive with his mentality, gets the team moving and then he gives everything. So it’s a nice combination to have."

Mudryk also arrived during a busy January transfer window, the Ukrainian winger moving to Stamford Bridge from Shakhtar Donetsk, although the 22-year-old's playing time has been comparatively more limited. However, he impressed on his third Premier League start and provided the assist for Kovacic's goal.

"Mykhailo will get better and better, in my view," Potter said. "He’s a young player who hasn’t got that much experience, so every game he’ll get better and better. His attitude’s fantastic, he wants to help the team, wants to work with the team, so I’m delighted for him that he could get an assist and help us win."

Saturday's victory followed positive results against Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund, the latter particularly impressive given Dortmund's 10-match winning run and the fact it saw Chelsea progress to the Champions League quarterfinals.

A third straight win hints at Chelsea finally turning a corner amid a disastrous domestic season, which still sees the Blues languish in mid-table in the Premier League. It also eases some of the mounting pressure on Potter, who was appointed last September to replace Champions League-winning manager, and firm fan favourite, Thomas Tuchel.

"It’s been a good week, a really good week," said Potter, who recently admitted that the abuse he has received has affected his and his family's mental health. "Three wins, started with a determined performance against Leeds, the result against Dortmund and then to back it up today is really impressive from the players because it isn’t easy to do that in the Premier League.

Leicester City v Chelsea match gallery

Expand Autoplay Mateo Kovacic (r) celebrates with Kai Havertz after scoring Chelsea's third goal in the 3-1 Premier League win against Leicester City at The King Power Stadium on March 11, 2023. Getty

"So I’m delighted for them, delighted for the supporters who travelled, who were fantastic. So we’ve had a good week.

"We were a few centimetres away from a couple more goals ourselves with offsides and Leicester had opportunities too. I thought they gave everything as well, so it was a game that was in the balance and our quality in the end that saw us over the line.

"It’s been a team performance over the week. It takes a bit of time to develop that, but the spirit of the boys is developing, there’s a growing togetherness that I really like. Everyone’s supporting each other, fighting to play, ready to play."

Potter also singled out defender Marc Cucurella for praise. The Spanish full-back has been a target for abuse and mockery from the Chelsea fans following a string of below-par performances since his £62 million move from Brighton last summer, but he was excellent on his return to the side against Dortmund and produced another good display against Leicester.

"Marc Cucurella’s been out of the squad for a few games and he came in against Dortmund and again today, fantastic performances, it epitomises what we need in the squad," Potter said.

"So again I’m delighted for the players because it’s been a tough period we’ve been through, but this week’s been a positive one and now we can look forward to next weekend against Everton and try to finish off before the international break with three points."