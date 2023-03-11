Chelsea victory eases pressure on manager Graham Potter

Blues beat Leicester 3-1 in the Premier League for third straight win

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher with manager Graham Potter following the Premier League win at Leicester. PA
Associated Press
Mar 11, 2023
Chelsea's revival under Graham Potter continued at Leicester with a 3-1 win in the Premier League on Saturday, making it three straight wins in all competitions for the London club.

Kai Havertz’s fine finish restored the visitors’ lead just before halftime after Patson Daka equalised, and Mateo Kovacic’s volley added the third for the Blues in the second half.

Chelsea forward Joao Felix hit the post and had a goal ruled out by VAR while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall missed a sitter for the hosts before Leicester's Wout Faes was sent off late on.

After reaching the Champions League quarterfinals by knocking out Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, Chelsea's latest win eases the pressure even further on Potter.

It was just the second time Chelsea scored three times in a league game, and there was a fluidity and clinical edge which has been lacking this season.

Mateo Kovacic (r) celebrates with Kai Havertz after scoring Chelsea's third goal in the 3-1 Premier League win against Leicester City at The King Power Stadium on March 11, 2023. Getty

For Leicester, the loss edged Brendan Rodgers' team closer to the relegation zone after wins for Bournemouth and Everton left the Foxes just a point above the drop zone.

Gary Lineker watched the game in the stands after the TV presenter was taken off the air by the BBC for comments criticising the government's new asylum policy.

Updated: March 11, 2023, 5:59 PM
