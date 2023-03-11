Potter says 'weight lifted off my shoulders' after back-to-back Chelsea wins

Chelsea manager Graham Potter heaved a sigh of relief as the Champions League last-16 triumph over Borussia Dortmund lifted a weight off his shoulders following a poor run of results.

The Blues won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit and advance to the quarter-finals.

The victory against the Bundesliga side followed a Premier League win against Leeds, handing Chelsea their first back-to-back successes since October.

"Has the weight been lifted off my shoulders? Yes, in some ways," said Potter, whose team have won just two of their past 10 Premier League matches.

"I'm not getting carried away, it's just two wins so we have to focus on Leicester. The boys have been in a good place, good spirit, they've stuck together in a bad time which is good, there's a lot to say about that."

Chelsea's supporters voiced their relief at Stamford Bridge at full-time on Tuesday.

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling celebrates with Enzo Fernandez and Ben Chilwell after scoring their first goal against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last-16 second-leg game at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

"It's our job to produce games and produce results," said Potter. "I think that the performance was a positive one and I think that they appreciated that.

"I think generally when that's the case (winning) they get behind the team and support the team so I have nothing to say about how we've been treated with the supporters -- they've been great, fantastic."

Potter will be without Raheem Sterling and Reece James for the trip to Leicester on Saturday.

Sterling, who scored the goal that levelled the two-legged tie on Tuesday, is out with a tight hamstring while James has been ill and did not train on Friday.

N'Golo Kante, who has not played since August after undergoing surgery on an injured hamstring, will not be rushed back to face his former side at the King Power Stadium but is in line to make a return for next Saturday's home game against Everton.

Meanwhile, Potter said that Mykhailo Mudryk will return to the Chelsea side stronger after spending four games out of the starting line-up. The winger has struggled to make an impact since his £88million transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk in January and has not started since the first-leg defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last month.

Potter said: "Every player wants to play and it's important that players play in order to improve. That's a fact.

"But at the same time it's not a straight road. It's not just play and then everything happens in a linear way. Sometimes you have to take a step away, sometimes you just need a bit of training time, just need a breather. Lots of factors."