Conte calls Richarlison 'selfish', says he is 'ready to die' for Tottenham

Embattled Tottenham manager Antonio Conte did not hold back as he tried to defend himself amid mounting criticism.

Spurs forward Richarlison sparked controversy by lamenting his lack of playing time. Conte responded by saying that players must not only think about themselves.

Tottenham exited the Champions League on Wednesday after a meek home draw with AC Milan. They were beaten in the FA Cup last week and are now aiming for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

“He scored zero goals with us — only two in the Champions League,” Conte said of Richarlison ahead of a Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. “I think the guy was really honest to tell his season is not good.

“Our season is still not finished. He has the time to recover. If he deserves to play, I give him the opportunity. Otherwise we play another player.”

Conte, who has been recovering from gallbladder surgery, said he watched the interview of Richarlison and noted the player spoke more about himself than the team.

“When u speak with ‘I,’ ‘I,’ ‘I,’ and not with ‘us,’ it means you are thinking only for yourself and that you are selfish,” Conte said.

“I repeat to my players, if you want to win something important, if you want to try to fight for something important, be competitive and win a trophy, you need to speak with ‘we’ and not ‘I.’”

Poor recent results and the looming end of the Italian's contract have led to mounting speculation that he will soon leave the club.

But Conte urged for time and patience.

"If you ask me now am I ready now to die for this club? Yes," he said on Friday. "Until the end I am ready to die for this club. But I am not so stupid to kill myself.

"The club knows me, I know the club and it is clear this situation. We have to finish the season and then we will see. The club knows very well my thoughts. I am ready to die for this club until the end of the season."