Richarlison criticises Antonio Conte as problems mount for Tottenham Hotspur manager

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Richarlison has added to the problems of manager Antonio Conte by criticising the Italian over his lack of playing time this season.

Spurs meekly exited the Champions League on Wednesday when their last-16 second-leg goalless draw at home to Serie A side AC Milan meant the North London club were knocked out 1-0 on aggregate.

Last Saturday, Conte's side were beaten by a late Adama Traore goal at Wolves which leaves them fourth in the Premier League table, but with Liverpool and Newcastle United breathing down their necks with games in hand.

Spurs were also knocked out of the FA Cup away to second-tier Sheffield United at the fifth-round stage, while Conte himself has only just returned to the Spurs dugout after attempting to come back to soon following surgery to remove his gallbladder last month.

And now Richarlison – who joined Spurs from Everton for £60 million in the summer – has gone public with his frustrations after he was only used as a second-half substitute against Milan, despite Spurs needing to overcome a one-goal deficit from the first leg in Italy.

“I didn't understand … I was playing well, we won against Chelsea and West Ham and suddenly I was on the bench,” said Richarlison to TNT Sports Brazil.

“I played five minutes against Wolves, asked the reason and no one told me why. Yesterday they asked me to take a fitness test in the gym and told me I was going to start today if I passed it.

“And today I was on the bench, there are things I can't understand. There was no explanation again, let's see what he [Conte] will tell us tomorrow but I'm not silly, I'm a professional that works hard every day and I want to play.

“There hasn't been enough minutes given to me, this season – and forgive my language – has been s***. I don't have enough minutes, was injured for a bit, but when I'm on the pitch I give my life.

“I played well in two games, especially against Chelsea, so I think I should have played tonight, but I can't go on crying about it now.”

Richarlison arrived as a club's record signing and yet he has only started 12 games in all competitions and only been named in the starting line-up for consecutive league fixtures on two occasions.

The 25-year-old has a playing average of just under 45 minutes across his 25 appearances, scoring just two goals in that time across all competitions.

Spurs face Nottingham Forest on Saturday and it remains to be seen whether Richarlison will be named in the starting XI, especially after his public criticism of Conte.

“We have around 15 games to play now and the focus is that,” Richarslison added. “I'll try to score as many goals as I can because the club has paid a lot of money for me and I haven't given enough back on the pitch yet.

“Fair to say my injuries didn't help and I haven't had enough minutes. But now I'll go home, rest, train tomorrow and see if he'll put me in the first XI next game.”

As for Conte, his time North London looks to be heading to an end following their Champions League disappointment that will extend Tottenham's wait for a trophy to 15 consecutive seasons.

“I’m under contract at Tottenham, then we will decide at the end of the season with the club,” Conte said after Wednesday's match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“My contract expires in June, we will see – they might sack me even before the end of the season. Perhaps the expectations were higher and they may be disappointed? What matters for a coach is trying to work and raise the bar. This year we are struggling to raise the bar.”