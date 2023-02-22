Karim Benzema dedicates Real Madrid win at Liverpool to late great Amancio Amaro

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema dedicated Wednesday's 5-2 win over Liverpool to club great Amancio Amaro, who died at 83 earlier in the day.

Benzema scored Madrid's fourth, via a huge deflection, and fifth goals as the title-holders staged an epic comeback having trailed 2-0 at Anfield.

It put the Spanish giants firmly in the driving seat to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals when the two sides meet in the return leg next month.

"It's a very important night for us, I want to dedicate this win to our honourary president, Amancio," Benzema told Movistar.

"This victory is for him, with personality, goals. We want this Champions League.

"It was a beautiful game for everyone because we started a bit badly, we know Liverpool with their fans put on a lot of pressure, but after 15, 20 minutes, then we saw Real Madrid."

Hasta siempre, Amancio, presidente de honor del Real Madrid.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) February 21, 2023

Liverpool went two goals ahead at the start but Madrid came back with a vengeance to run out comfortable winners.

Vinicius Junior, who netted the winner against Jurgen Klopp's side in the 2022 final, hit a brace to go with Benzema's pair, while Eder Militao scored a header just after half time

"We know football is always difficult, they started well," added French striker Benzema.

"Two errors after 14 minutes, we need to do more – what we did until the end.

"A goal can change everything and it happened today."

Liverpool v Real Madrid ratings

Expand Autoplay LIVERPOOL RATINGS: Alisson Becker 4: No chance stopping Vinicius’s stunning opening goal. Horrible mistake when his pass out from back rebounded off Vinicius and into the net to make it 2-2. Wong-footed by deflection on fourth goal, rounded by Benzema for fifth. Reuters

Darwin Nunez sent Liverpool ahead with a fine flicked finish and then Mohamed Salah netted the second for the hosts after an uncharacteristic error from Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian international gave the ball away in front of goal to the grateful Salah, who tucked it away.

"It was a bit of bad luck to mess it up like that, I controlled it well and at first I wanted to pass it but I saw Salah stopped and so I said I'll go to my right foot, but it bounced off my knee," Courtois told Movistar.

"Vini's goal allowed us to breathe and then Alisson did the same [as me] and on the counter we are strong."

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson had kicked the ball away under pressure from Vinicius and the ball hit the Brazilian and flew into the net to level the score at 2-2.