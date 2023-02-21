Liverpool destroyed by Real Madrid in Champions League landslide - in pictures

Holders Real Madrid fought back from 2-0 down to crush Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield in an incredible night of Champions League football.

In a repeat of last year's final, the Spanish giants again enjoyed a night to remember, and left Jurgen Klopp's side needing a miracle to get through to the quarter-finals in the return leg in Spain in three weeks.

Liverpool forwards Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah had put the home side seemingly in control with two goals in the first 14 minutes.

But Real were level by half-time with two goals from Vinicius Junior. They then continued to score at will after the break, with a strike from Eder Militao and two from French striker Karim Benzema stunning the Anfield support.

More to follow