Vinicius Junior trains with Real Madrid as Ancelotti urges fans to cherish watching him

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has urged fans to enjoy watching Vinicius Junior rather than target the Brazilian for racist abuse.

Vinicius has been abused regularly in Spain this season with La Liga taking six cases of "racist insults or chants" to public prosecutors.

READ MORE Titans Liverpool and Real Madrid clash in re-run of Champions League final

A group of Atletico Madrid ultras hung an effigy of the 22-year-old from a bridge near Real's training ground, a matter being investigated by police, while numerous instances of racism aimed at Vinicius have been filmed.

Vinicius scored the winner as Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in last season's Champions League final.

And Ancelotti believes he will rise to the occasion once more when the sides face off again in Tuesday's Champions League last 16, first leg at Anfield.

"You can only change people through culture, a common purpose and feeling of humanity. Don't blame Spain for this, it happened in every country," Ancelotti said at his pre-match press conference on Monday.

"Vini is managing really well, he is focused on the game and loves to play football and this doesn't affect on the pitch. When games are important we see the best of him and it is obviously going to be a big game tomorrow.

"At the moment it is wonderful to be watching Vinicius as every football fan likes his quality.

"They like to see Pedri, Gavi, [Kylian] Mbappe, [Erling] Haaland. Vinicius is up there with these players and we can enjoy quality players like that."

Liverpool train ahead of Real Madrid clash