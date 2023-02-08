Jadon Sancho rescues Manchester United in thrilling fightback against Leeds

Substitute Jadon Sancho secured Manchester United a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Leeds to deny their managerless rivals a famous first league win at Old Trafford in 42 years.

The relegation-threatened visitors sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday and caretaker replacement Michael Skubala was on course to mastermind an unforgettable victory two days later.

Wilfried Gnonto fired the visitors ahead after 55 seconds and Raphael Varane turned into his own goal early in the second half as Leeds dreamt of a first league win at Old Trafford since February 1981.

But Erik ten Hag’s United are made of stern stuff and rallied impressively, with Marcus Rashford’s header - his 20th goal of the season - followed by substitute Sancho’s first since September in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Illan Meslier superbly stopped Varane scoring a winner at the end of a thrilling tussle that adds excitement ahead of Sunday’s return fixture at Elland Road.

“We did a really good game,” said Leeds goalscorer Gnonto. “We tried to stay together and fight together. We proved we have a top team. It's a little bit mixed emotions because we wanted to win.

“We always want to start games well. We want to show the opponents we're there and want to win. Of course it went well but we conceded two goals at the end. It's a shame.

“I don't really know. When we go into a game we try to do our best. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. I don't think we did something differently.

“Today was a positive game. We showed we have character. From now on we try to show our character. We can beat anybody.”

Caretaker boss Skubala added: "Tough place to come. They are a good team. I'm really proud of the performance of the players. They worked hard. I thought we did enough to win the game."

On the manager situation: "I've just been busy with this game. That's up to the board. I hope the fans and club can be proud."

Leeds may have Marsch’s full-time successor in place for the sides’ second meeting in five days, with Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola and Feyenoord boss Arne Slot among the favourites, as they edged one point clear of the relegation zone.