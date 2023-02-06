Leeds United sack manager Jesse Marsch after less than year in charge

Premier League relegation strugglers Leeds United have sacked manager Jesse Marsch after less than a year in charge.

The Elland Road club have gone seven games without a win in the Premier League and sit in 17th place.

They lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest on Sunday and now sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference only, with just 17 points from 20 games.

American Marsch was appointed as Marcelo Bielsa’s replacement in February last year and helped the club to narrowly escape relegation – guiding them to a 17th-place finish on the final day.

A statement on Leeds’ official Twitter account said: “#LUFC can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties.”

The statement added: “Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season.

“Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club. We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“The process of appointing a new manager is under way and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.”

Former RB Leipzig manager Marsch won 11 of his 37 games as Leeds manager and eight of 32 in the league and was the target for angry fans after Sunday's defeat at the City Ground.

