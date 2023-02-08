Bruno Fernandes the catalyst as Manchester United hit top gear again

Marcus Rashford’s transformation, finding a rightful heir to Roy Keane’s midfield throne in Casemiro, and having a fit Raphael Varane at the heart of the defence are three of the most common reasons Manchester United supporters feel they have turned the corner.

But, as has been the case since he walked through the door three years ago, United’s fine form can also largely be attributed to one, key catalyst for change – when Bruno Fernandes hits top gear, so do the Old Trafford giants.

Fernandes carried United for much of his early career in English football. Hitting the ground running after joining three years ago, the 28-year-old inspired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team to a second-placed finish in his first full campaign in Manchester in 2020-21.

His second season promised so much, with compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival, only for United to slump to a Premier League record low points total, leaving supporters wondering if Fernandes had lost his Midas touch.

With Ronaldo out of the way, and a sufficient calibre of teammate to lend a hand, Fernandes is relishing being the player United turn to in their hour of need again, beating his chest to the rhythm of their renaissance.

The lack of universal eulogy does not tell a true representation of just what Fernandes has been doing this season. He is very much in the form of his life, it is just this time around, he isn’t having to do it on his own.

“If we’re talking about statistics, in my first year it was amazing,” Fernandes said last week.

“Probably now, I’m not getting as many goals and assists but I’m playing much better and I am more involved in the game than I was before.”

While the Portuguese no longer tops the United scoring charts for the season, he is still playing a key role and has registered goals or assists in each of his last six Premier League games, the first time he has done so in his Old Trafford career.

Many of these telling contributions have come when positioned on the right of the three behind United’s main striker. Such a move from Erik ten Hag raised eyebrow among United fans, taking Fernandes out of his potent, central playmaker role.

Yet, as has been the case with much of what Ten Hag has instilled, the move has been a masterstroke, putting a player with an array of passing you cannot teach into a highly sought-after commodity in Premier League football – space.

“If he does play off the right he is not a wide right player because he’s not got the pace, but he will come in and play in pockets, because what he does have, like all brilliant players, is football intelligence,” former United captain Keane said last week.

“He knows where the space is and if you do get it to him he will hurt you if you drop off. He is a huge player for United.”

With other stars starting to pick up injuries at a crucial juncture for United, Fernandes could find himself once again having to carry the side on his shoulders.

A double-header against Leeds United comes next – a side Fernandes relishes facing, scoring six goals in his last four clashes with the Yorkshire side.

The only difference this season is that, with Manchester City hardly hitting top gear, Fernandes’ exploits could see United become Arsenal’s biggest threat to their pursuit of a long-awaited title.