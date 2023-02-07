Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag faces step into unknown against managerless Leeds

Erik ten Hag admitted he is unsure about to expect when his Manchester United team takes on managerless Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Yorkshiremen sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday with the American coach having been in charge less than a year, with the club sitting 17th in the table and outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Leeds lost their seventh League game in a row on Sunday, when they were beaten 1-0 at Nottingham Forest, which resulted in Marsch being relieved of his duties with Under-21s coach Michael Skubala placed in temporary charge.

He will be joined in the dugout at Old Trafford by development coach Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas, who was appointed as Marsch’s assistant at the end of last month.

United’s only defeat in their last 15 matches in all competitions came against Premier League leaders Arsenal, but prior to the start of that run they were beaten by Aston Villa in Unai Emery’s first game in charge.

“We have to be aware of that,” United manager Ten Hag said on Tuesday. “When Jesse Marsch was in the lead, it was clear how they play. Now it’s possible they change, it’s also possible they don’t change. I think we only will find out on the pitch tomorrow.

“But then we need good anticipation of that. The difference at that time [against Villa] was when Emery came in they had a week, or maybe even longer, to prepare. And now they have not so much time to prepare.”

Ten Hag was critical of the decision to dispense with Marsch's services so soon into his Elland Road reign. “It’s always sad if a manager as a colleague gets sacked. In general, I don’t believe in it, that if you sack a manager you get better results,” said the Dutchman.

“Let managers do their work, finish their work, then make a good evaluation. Obviously the pressure is high with the decision makers at football clubs and they turn. But, if you see facts, the stats, most of the time it doesn’t work out well.”

Ten Hag has decisions to make in midfield for Wednesday’s match, with Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Antony all missing through injury, while Casemiro is suspended following his sending off against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Skubala, meanwhile, says work is well under way to find a replacement for Marsch, with Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola understood to be among the leading candidates.

It is understood Leeds had a shortlist in place and interviews have already started at Elland Road for the club’s 13th manager in less than 10 years.

Skubala said: “This is temporary, I’ll go back to my old role when this is done. I’m just getting through this first game. Whatever happens between tomorrow and Sunday remains to be seen.

“I’ve seen change quite a lot so it’s important to be calm. It’s been busy, but it’s a good challenge. The owners are working really hard behind the scenes to find the solution.”

