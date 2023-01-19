30,000 fans attend PSG training in Doha as Messi prepares for Ronaldo showdown

Paris Saint-Germain players interacted with thousands of supporters in Doha on Wednesday as they trained for a high-profile match with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Read more Everything you need to know about Ronaldo v Messi in Riyadh

Argentine great Lionel Messi, French forward Kylian Mbappe and Brazil's Neymar trained at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar as the Ligue 1 champions prepared for a friendly against a Saudi all-star XI that will include Al Nassr's new recruit - Portugal superstar Ronaldo.

The match between PSG and the Saudi team will take place at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday and interest around the game has multiplied for two reasons - fans will get to see Ronaldo v Messi once more and also see the former Real Madrid and Manchester United great play his first game on Saudi soil.

Ronaldo is yet to make his debut for his new club Al Nassr as he is serving a two-match domestic ban imposed by the English Football Association for knocking a phone out of a fan's hand after Manchester United's match against Everton in April.

Interest around the Ronaldo v Messi game is extremely high, with Reuters reporting that the game received more than two million online ticket requests.

Also, a Saudi businessman won a special VIP ticket to attend the friendly after bidding $2.6 million at auction.

PSG players soaked in the atmosphere as they trained in Doha in front of more than 30,000 fans.

Captain Marquinhos told the club website: "We feel at home here in Qatar. We've been welcomed very warmly and given the best possible conditions. The warmth of the fans is going to give us a boost for the rest of the season."

Images from PSG's training session in Doha can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

The PSG v Saudi all-star XI game will kick off at 9pm UAE time and will be shown live on beIN Sports.