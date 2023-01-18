What time is PSG v Saudi All-Star match and how to watch Ronaldo v Messi in UAE?

Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to make his maiden appearance in Saudi Arabia on Thursday after his record deal with Al Nassr, and it is going to be a memorable one.

The Portuguese star has had to wait for his maiden outing in the kingdom as he was serving a two-match domestic ban imposed by the English FA for knocking a phone out of a fan's hand when he played for Manchester United against Everton last April.

Ronaldo, who turns 38 next month, agreed a contract with Al Nassr that runs until 2025 and is reportedly worth more than $200 million.

And now, after a long wait, Ronaldo will finally take to the field. The star forward will feature in the “Riyadh Season Cup” exhibition game on Thursday as part of an all-star team comprising players from Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr and city rivals Al Hilal. Facing this combined team will be a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side that will also have Ronaldo's long-time rival Lionel Messi.

Apart from Messi, PSG's line-up is also expected to include France star Kylian Mbappe and Brazil great Neymar.

The Saudi select team includes Salem Al Dawsari, who scored the winning goal in the Green Falcons' shock win over eventual champions Argentina in the World Cup's group stage.

Fixture

Riyadh Season Cup, All-Stars XI v PSG at King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh

When is the match?

Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 9pm UAE time (8pm Makkah)

How to watch Ronaldo v Messi in the UAE?

The match will be shown on beIN Sports across the Mena region. Live coverage begins on the beIN Sports free-to-air channel and beIN Sports 2 in Arabic from 8pm UAE time, while English coverage starts at 8.30pm on beIN Sports English 1.

Tickets

Demand for tickets for the match is extremely high. According to Reuters, the game has already received more than two million online ticket requests.

To top it all, a Saudi real estate businessman won a special VIP ticket to see the friendly after bidding $2.6 million at auction.

Turki Al Sheikh, an adviser at the Royal Court and head of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, had earlier announced the auction for a VIP ticket, named "Beyond Imagination".

The ticket provides a number of unique benefits, including photo opportunities with players and access to the respective dressing rooms. Al Sheikh then announced on Twitter that real-estate entrepreneur Mushref Al Ghamdi had put in a winning bid of 10 million riyals ($2.6 million) for the special ticket.

Proceeds from the auction will go to the national charity campaign "Ehsan".