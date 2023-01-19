Live: Ronaldo v Messi as PSG play Saudi all-stars

<div><h2><b>Ronaldo's debut fixture</b></h2><p>Riyadh Season Cup, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/01/19/messi-psg-doha-riyadh-ronaldo/" target="_blank">Riyadh All-Star XI v PSG</a> at King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh</p><p><b>When is the match?</b></p><p>Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 9pm UAE time (8pm Makkah)</p><p><b>How to watch Ronaldo v Messi in the UAE?</b></p><p>The match will be shown on beIN Sports across the Mena region. Live coverage begins on the beIN Sports free-to-air channel and beIN Sports 2 in Arabic from 8pm UAE time, while English coverage starts at 8.30pm on beIN Sports English 1.</p></div>