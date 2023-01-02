Saudi fans flock to buy Cristiano Ronaldo jersey after Al Nassr deal - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo's historic deal with Al Nassr has led to a huge spike in interest around the Saudi club, with fans jostling to get their hands on the Portuguese star's distinctive number seven jersey ahead of his official unveiling.

Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Al Nassr after the end of his tumultuous second stint with Manchester United. The 37-year-old and the Premier League club parted ways after an explosive TV interview where Ronaldo criticised the club's owners and said he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

Since announcing Ronaldo's signing, the club's social media following has sky-rocketed, soaring to over six million on Instagram in a matter of days. Ronaldo's number seven jersey is expected to be one of the most in demand items in Riyadh.

Ronaldo is expected to be unveiled in front of fans at Al Nassr this week, AFP reported. According to other reports in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo will land in Riyadh on Monday evening before undergoing his medical.

Ronaldo has signed a deal with Al Nassr that runs until June 2025 and is said to be worth more than $200 million a year.

Al Nassr are the second-most successful team in the league with nine titles. Their last title triumph came in the 2018/19 season. Only Al Hilal, also based in Riyadh, have won more titles (18).

The deal marks a new beginning for Ronaldo. The Portugal great has scored over 700 goals in club football and is international football's record scorer with 118 goals.