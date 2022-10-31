The 50 top earning Premier League players in 2022/23 - in pictures

It's a football season split in half by the 2022 World Cup and the game's top stars have more trophies than ever to play for.

The Qatar tournament will showcase most of the world's best in a festival of football.

Many of those players earn their living in England, and you can see the 50 highest-paid players in the Premier League and their weekly salaries for the 2022/23 season, according to capology.com, an online football salaries and finance website, in the photo gallery above.

Who is the Premier League's highest paid player?

Yes, he's still out in front. Cristiano Ronaldo is the best-paid player in the Premier League, with the Manchester United forward earning a weekly salary of £515,385 a week, according to capology.com.

The top 10 highest paid Premier League players in 2022/23

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United, £515,000 per week

2. Kevin de Bruyne – Manchester City, £400,000 per week

3= Erling Haaland - Manchester City, £375,000 a week

3= David de Gea – Manchester United, £375,000 per week

5= Jadon Sancho - Manchester United, £350,000 per week

5= Mohamed Salah - Liverpool, £350,000 per week

7. Raphael Varane - Manchester United, £340,000 per week

8. Raheem Sterling – Chelsea, £325,000 per week

9= Jack Grealish – Manchester City, £300,000 per week

9= Casemiro - Manchester United, £300,000 a week