World Cup 2022: Complete match schedule, kick-off times and venues

Qatar and Ecuador will kick-off the World Cup finals on Sunday, November 20, after Fifa confirmed the match schedule for the group stages.

Hosts Qatar face the South Americans at the Al Bayt Stadium at 8pm (UAE) on the opening day of the tournament. Africa Cup of Nations winners Senegal and three-time World Cup runners-up the Netherlands were due to open the action before changes, and they now meet in their Group A showdown at the Al Thumama Stadium at 8pm on November 21.

England will also be in action on the second day as they launch their quest against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium, with the Group B fixture kicking off at 5pm. Group rivals the United States meet Wales in the day’s late fixture, which gets under way at 11pm.

Holders France are in action the day after, when they will face Australia in Group D at the Al Janoub Stadium in the late kick-off, while Christian Eriksen’s Denmark open against Tunisia at the Education City Stadium earlier the same day.

Favourites Brazil do not play until Thursday, November 24, when they meet Serbia in Group G at the Lusail Stadium in an 11pm kick-off.

Belgium, the team Brazil replaced at the top of Fifa’s ranking table earlier, play for the first time at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 23 against Group F rivals Canada, who have made the finals for the first time in 36 years.

The tournament will see Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in action for the first time on November 24, with Ghana their opponents at Stadium 974.

Group stage fixtures

Sunday, November 20

Group A

Qatar v Ecuador — Al Bayt Stadium (8pm)

Monday, November 21

Group A

Senegal v Netherlands — Al Thumama Stadium (2pm UAE)

Group B

England v Iran — Khalifa International Stadium (5pm)

USA v Wales — Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (11pm)

Tuesday, November 22

Group C

Argentina v Saudi Arabia — Lusail Stadium (2pm)

Mexico v Poland — Stadium 974 (8pm)

Lionel Messi's Argentina play their first game in Qatar against Saudi Arabia. Reuters

Group D

Denmark v Tunisia — Education City Stadium (5pm)

France v Australia — Al Janoub Stadium (11pm)

Wednesday, November 23

Group E

Germany v Japan — Khalifa International Stadium (5pm)

Spain v Costa Rica — Al Thumama Stadium (8pm)

Group F

Morocco v Croatia — Al Bayt Stadium (2pm)

Belgium v Canada — Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, (11pm)

Belgium and Romelu Lukaku face Canada in their opening group-stage game. AP

Thursday, November 24

Group G

Switzerland v Cameroon — Al Janoub Stadium (2pm)

Brazil v Serbia — Lusail Stadium (11pm)

Group H

Uruguay v South Korea — Education City Stadium (5pm)

Portugal v Ghana — Stadium 974 (8pm)

Friday, November 25

Group A

Qatar v Senegal — Al Thumama Stadium (5pm)

Netherlands v Ecuador — Khalifa International Stadium (8pm)

Group B

Wales v Iran — Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (2pm)

England v USA — Al Bayt Stadium, (11pm)

Harry Kane will be looking to edge closer to England's all-time goalscoring record in Qatar. PA

Saturday, November 26

Group C

Poland v Saudi Arabia — Education City Stadium (5pm)

Argentina v Mexico — Lusail Stadium (11pm)

Group D

Tunisia v Australia — Al Janoub Stadium (2pm)

France v Denmark — Stadium 974 (8pm)

Sunday, November 27

Group E

Japan v Costa Rica — Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (2pm)

Spain v Germany — Al Bayt Stadium (11pm)

Group F

Belgium v Morocco — Al Thumama Stadium (5pm)

Croatia v Canada — Khalifa International Stadium (8pm)

Monday, November 28

Group G

Cameroon v Serbia — Al Janoub Stadium (2pm)

Brazil v Switzerland — Stadium 974 (8pm)

Group H

South Korea v Ghana — Education City Stadium (5pm)

Portugal v Uruguay — Lusail Stadium (11pm)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time top international goalscorer. AFP

Tuesday, November 29

Group A

Netherlands v Qatar — Al Bayt Stadium (7pm)

Ecuador v Senegal — Khalifa International Stadium (7pm)

Group B

Iran v USA — Al Thumama Stadium (11pm)

Wales v England — Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (11pm)

Wednesday, November 30

Group C

Poland v Argentina — Stadium 974 (11pm)

Saudi Arabia v Mexico — Lusail Stadium (11pm)

Group D

Australia v Denmark — Al Janoub Stadium (7pm)

Tunisia v France — Education City Stadium (7pm)

France's Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann celebrate after winning the 2018 World Cup. Reuters

Thursday, December 1

Group E

Japan v Spain — Khalifa International Stadium (11pm)

Costa Rica v Germany — Al Bayt Stadium (11pm)

Group F

Croatia v Belgium — Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (7pm)

Canada v Morocco — Al Thumama Stadium (7pm)

Friday, December 2

Group G

Serbia v Switzerland — Stadium 974 (11pm)

Cameroon v Brazil — Lusail Stadium (11pm)

Group H

Ghana v Uruguay — Al Janoub Stadium (7pm)

South Korea v Portugal — Education City Stadium (7pm)

Neymar will be hoping he can help Brazil win a record-extending sixth World Cup . AFP

Round of 16

Saturday, December 3

Match 49 — Group A winner v Group B runner-up — Khalifa International Stadium (7pm)

Match 50 — Group C winner v Group D runner-up — Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (11pm)

Sunday, December 4

Match 51 — Group B winner v Group A runner-up — Al Bayt Stadium (11pm)

Match 52 — Group D winner v Group C runner-up — Al Thumama Stadium (7pm)

Monday, December 5

Match 53 — Group E winner v Group F runner-up — Al Janoub Stadium, (7pm)

Match 54 — Group G winner v Group H runner-up — Stadium 947, (11pm)

Tuesday, December 6

Match 55 — Group F winner v Group E runner-up — Education City Stadium (7pm)

Match 56 — Group H winner v Group G runner-up — Lusail Stadium (11pm)

Former Germany player Lothar Matthaus show the paper showing the name of his country during the draw finals in Qatar. AFP

Quarter-finals

Friday, December 9

Match 57 — Match 49 winner v Match 50 winner — Lusail Stadium (11pm)

Match 58 — Match 53 winner v Match 54 winner — Education City Stadium (7pm)

Saturday, December 10

Match 59 — Match 51 winner v Match 52 winner — Al Bayt Stadium (11pm)

Match 60 — Match 55 winner v Match 56 winner — Al Thumama Stadium (7pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday, December 13

Match 61 — Match 57 winner v Match 58 winner — Lusail Stadium (11pm)

Wednesday, December 14

Match 62 — Match 59 winner v Match 60 winner — Al Bayt Stadium (11pm)

Third-place play-off

Saturday, December 17

Match 63 — Khalifa International Stadium (7pm)

World Cup Final

Sunday, December 18

Match 64 — Lusail Stadium (7pm)