Cristiano Ronaldo allowed back in training with Manchester United squad - in pictures

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to full training after being dropped for his refusal to appear as a substitute against Tottenham last week.

The Portuguese star was omitted from United’s squad for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea and was forced to undergo individual training with fitness coaches at Carrington.

But 37-year-old Ronaldo has now been included again and is available for Thursday’s Europa League match against Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag and Ronaldo have been in constant dialogue since the Dutch manager took his hardline stance, according to reports.

“It is a difficult decision, it’s clear,” Ten Hag said last week. “But I think there has to be consequences for behaviour or when it’s bad behaviour, then you can’t let it go because otherwise it is going to be miserable for the future.

“Then you have to take this measure which I don’t like it because I prefer the squad with Cristiano on board.

“It doesn’t matter who it is, reputation or age.”

Ronaldo blamed the “heat of the moment” after he left Old Trafford before the end of United's 2-0 win over Spurs, having left the bench and walked down the tunnel in the 89th minute.

