Magical Manchester United turn on the style to ease past Tottenham

Bruno Fernandes brilliantly wrapped up a hugely impressive Manchester United victory against Tottenham as Erik ten Hag’s men produced their finest performance of the season.

Three days on from the frustrating scoreless home draw with Newcastle, the Red Devils produced an exceptional display to see off Champions League qualification rivals at a rocking Old Trafford.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs were on the back foot from the outset and United ran out 2-0 victors as impressive Fred’s deflected strike was followed up an excellent curling effort from captain Fernandes.

This was the best performance of summer appointment Ten Hag’s reign and began with Antony hitting the outside of the post, before Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris produced a string of key saves.

United had 19 shots in a one-sided opening period and deservedly went ahead 76 seconds after half-time as Ben Davies inadvertently deflected home Fred’s low drive.

The hosts continued to play with confidence and put the game to bed in the 69th minute, when Fernandes coolly guided a curling effort past Lloris on a night when abject Spurs were fortunate not to lose by more.

"Everyone is really pleased, it was a great performance and the perfect performance. We have to keep going, understand it is a process win or lose and we have to keep the focus and carry on," said goalscorer Fernandes.

"We had many good performances, against Newcastle we did a really good performance, controlled the game and did not get the result. Today overall it was the best performance because we got the result and performance. We need more of this.

"We know the quality we have up front, we know we can be dangerous so if have chances to shoot we have to have the belief we can score."

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admitted to Amazon Prime: "I think in the game, United deserved to win. They played a really good game. In our side, I think the level has to be higher, we need to improve a lot and to try and be better than today.

"The first goal was a deflection but at the end I have to be honest and tell you United played better than us. They created more chances than us. The level was high and United showed today they are much better than us today.

"I consider United a really good team and you know very well what they did in the transfer market and what they can spend. You are talking about two different levels. In this type of game we can do better.

"We have to try to improve and there is only the work to do this. I repeat, especially in this type of game when the atmosphere is a lot of noise, United are an important team, we can improve and increase our level."