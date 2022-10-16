Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated as Manchester United are thwarted by Newcastle

Manchester United were frustrated by improving Newcastle in a goalless encounter on Sunday that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over.

An unusually goal-shy Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to break the deadlock as the 0-0 draw that kept both teams in the top six.

Showing a passion and solidity sometimes lacking from their hosts, Eddie Howe's Newcastle had the best chance of the game with an extraordinary double header from Joelinton in the first half that came first off the crossbar then off the post.

Newcastle's Callum Wilson also had a strong penalty shout denied.

Feted before the game for reaching 700 club goals in his career, Ronaldo twice had the ball in the back of the net. But he was offside for the first, while the second was disallowed when he cheekily nicked the ball off Newcastle to stroke the ball into the net after claiming a free kick had been taken.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe told the BBC: "Especially in the first half I thought we were very good.

"Joelinton had the two chances when he hit the woodwork, we could potentially have had a penalty for the challenge on Callum Wilson. We lost our way really in the second half and I'm glad the full time whistle has gone.

"It's been a very positive start to the season, the players have given everything and that's all you can ask for. The team spirit is very high at the moment.

"Every team needs a solid base. I also have to compliment the guys in front, we have some really good athletes who break up play. You want goals at the other end but I believe we have players that can hurt teams."