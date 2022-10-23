Southampton v Arsenal ratings: Elyounoussi 8, Diallo 6; Xhaka 8, Odegaard 7

Arsenal dropped points for only the second time this season as Stuart Armstrong forced the Premier League leaders to settle for a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side went in front through Granit Xhaka's first-half strike at St Mary's. But Armstrong levelled after the interval as Arsenal paid the price for failing to convert several chances.

Even so, Arsenal have 28 points after 11 matches, which is their best ever total at this stage of the season.

Manager Arteta said: "We had three or four good opportunities and should have scored more. We needed two or three goals, but only scored one.

"It's very disappointing. We created enough chances but couldn't put the ball away.

"It's a lesson because we wanted to win again. They put us under more pressure through direct play in the second half, and we were struggling."

